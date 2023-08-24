WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Dead at 36

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died at the age of 36. WWE's Paul Levesque broke the news that the former WWE Champion had passed on Thursday, writing, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time." Wyatt is survived by four children and was engaged to former WWE announcer JoJo Offerman.

Wyatt made his pro wrestling debut in February 2009 and after being released by WWE in July 2021 he returned to the company in October 2022. His final appearance on WWE television came in February while building to a match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. He was suddenly pulled due to an unknown illness, one later described as both career and life-threatening. Recent updates had indicated his condition was improving, with his father Mike Rotunda saying on Aug. 14 that he'd be returning to WWE "hopefully shortly." Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Wyatt's pro wrestling career began in 2009 in Florida Championship Wrestling, which served as WWE's developmental territory at the time. He'd make his television debut in the second season of NXT as Husky Harris and would briefly work on WWE TV as a member of The Nexus before being written off in 2011 in order to return to developmental. It was there he'd create the cult leader character Bray Wyatt. Alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, The Wyatt Family faction would make an immediate impact upon its arrival on WWE's main roster in 2013.

Wyatt would go on to hold the WWE Championship and both sets of tag team championships while in the Wyatt Family. In 2019, he'd debut two completely new persons — one as the host of a somewhat-demented children's program called "The Firefly Funhouse" and his demonic alter-ego, The Fiend. His newfound success with this character would lead to the memorable cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and two reigns as WWE Universal Champion.

Upon his return in October 2022, Wyatt seemed to shed all of his former personas but was haunted by a masked figure known as Uncle Howdy (who was really his brother, Bo Dallas, wearing a mask). Wyatt would wrestle 12 matches in his second tenure with WWE, but his "Pitch Black" match with LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble was the only televised bout. Stay tuned for more details on the situation as the become available.