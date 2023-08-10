WWE: Positive Update on Bray Wyatt's Return to TV

Bray Wyatt was suddenly taken off WWE TV back in late February and had his WrestleMania 39 program with Bobby Lashley suddenly dropped. It was later reported that Wyatt was dealing with an undisclosed illness, one that has kept him away from WWE programming ever since. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp finally had some good news on the Wyatt front on Thursday, writing that he's finally getting "closer" to getting cleared for an in-ring return.

"Of late, we've confirmed that Wyatt isn't actively cleared, but those we've spoken to claim that he's getting closer, and that there have been some creative ideas presented. One source indicated that some ideas were even mentioned for September, however that won't mean anything if he doesn't get that clearance," Sapp wrote.

WWE hasn't so much as made a passing mention of Wyatt since his hiatus began. Sapp previously reported that WWE had an idea for a revamped version of The Wyatt Family to debut this year that would feature Wyatt, Uncle Howdy (the mysterious masked figure played by Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas), Alexa Bliss and Eric Young. Dallas has been gone from WWE since Wyatt's illness started, Young quietly re-signed with WWE last year only to demand his release in April (he's now back in Impact Wrestling) and Bliss is pregnant with her first child and will be on maternity leave for a while.

Will Bray Wyatt Bring Back The Fiend?

Wyatt slowly started to incorporate old aspects of his Firefly Fun House persona after returning to WWE in late October 2022. But while there have been rumors of WWE officials wanting it to come back, Wyatt seemed less interested in interviews.

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania (37), to me," Wyatt told Ryan Satin in a rare out-of-character interview earlier this year. "The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It's gone. I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head, it's gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that's the way it is."

What do you think WWE should do with Wyatt once he's back? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

