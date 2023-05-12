WWE 2K23 Says More Free Roster Additions Coming, Starts with Mia Yim

WWE 2K23 recently released its first of five DLC packs, but 2K just revealed even more roster additions are on the way. The game recently revealed a new superstar being added to the roster that isn't one of the DLC additions, and that is Michin Mia Yim. You can check out Yim's entrance in the video below, but The O.C. member isn't the only roster update coming to the game. In a new interview with The Pro Wrestling Shoot, WWE 2K23 Associate Producer Bryan Williams teased that more free roster additions are on the way to the game, and they are hitting sooner than you might assume.

After talking a bit about how 2K tries to plan around the inevitable changes and additions WWE makes throughout the year and how to implement those into the game, Williams said they take each one on a case-by-case basis. They evaluate whether it will impact the current game in any way and then if it's possible to create within the current framework, and while not everything gets the green light, some do, and we'll be seeing more of those additions in the near future.

The @MiaYim will be a fully playable Superstar after the next patch update for #WWE2K23, coming 🔜! pic.twitter.com/pfUxzlNXtv — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 11, 2023

Williams said, "We do have some more, I guess we would call them free roster additions that will be made available sooner rather than later, so be on the lookout for that." The WWE 2K23 account revealed that Yim is the first of these additions, and a few other names come to mind as possible additions.

One such name would be Tegan Nox, who like Yim, came back to the company recently but wasn't back in time to be included in the initial roster of the game. Another name that springs to mind is Emma, who has been a fixture of SmackDown since her return to the company. Most of the other returns to the company are already going to be a part of upcoming DLC, like Bray Wyatt, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows.

Other coveted new additions would be more Legends and updated gear and themes. Dominik Mysterio comes up a lot since he is now with Judgement Day, and the same goes for Rhea Ripley's pre-Judgement Day look. Others who would could use an update or two include T-Bar (now Dijak), Nikki A.S.H., Cora Jade, Becky Lynch, and Asuka. While all the members of The LWO are represented in the game, the LWO faction and gear aren't as of yet, so that's another element we'd love to see added. As for the rest of the DLC lineup, you can find the upcoming pack releases below.

Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17

Karl Anderson;

Luke Gallows;

Tiffany Stratton;

Elton Prince;

Kit Wilson.

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14

Harley Race;

Ivy Nile;

Wendy Choo;

Tony D'Angelo;

Trick Williams.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

What future roster additions do you want to see? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!