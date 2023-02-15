WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Released, Featuring Doja Cat, Metallica and Post Malone

WWE 2K23's official soundtrack dropped on Wednesday, confirming that the latest WWE 2K release would have a mix of recent hits along with a few classics. The game is set for release on March 17 on all major consoles and PC and will look to follow up the critical success of WWE 2K22 from last year. John Cena will grace the cover and the 2K Showcase mode will center around the 16-time world champion's career. However, there's an extra twist to the mode as you'll actually be facing Cena in each match while playing as some of the most famous opponents who managed to beat him.

Check out the full playlist below, and stay tuned for full coverage of WWE 2K23 up through its release next month!

Sad But True — Metallica

Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 — Bizarrap, Quevedo

Vegas — Doja Cat

SUVs — Luciano

Can't Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ramen & OJ — Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby

JACK — HARDY

No More Tears — Bullet for My Valentine

Dame Lu — Dei V, Omar Courtz

Shipwreck — Letdown

Grounds — IDLES

Take What You Want — Post Malone (Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)



WWE 2K23 Developers on How AEW Fight Forever Made Them Step Up Their Game

WWE 2K23 Creative Developer Lynell Jinks recently spoke with WCCF Tech and addressed the elephant in the room about how the latest installment will compete with AEW's first console video game release, AEW Fight Forever.

"We bounced back with 2K22, and you look at the reception we received, that game was kind of like wrestling in a nutshell, right? It's, like, the comeback story. Now we're trying to keep our spot on top and we have competition coming, and it's even more important for us to keep thinking outside of the box and improving every single year," Jinks said.

"I love competition," he added. "I started on NBA 2K, I spent 10 years on it, and at that time, we were going against NBA Inside Drive. Then we were going against [NBA] ShootOut and NBA Live, and every year, we would look at what they did and be, like, 'that's interesting' or 'they did this better than us.' That only makes our games better. Same thing you can say about wrestling in general -- having competition, to me, it's no coincidence that the storylines [in WWE] have been the best they've been in a long time. I think it's because of that competition. It's the same with video games. I'm looking forward to seeing what they're gonna do that's going to drive us to be even stronger."