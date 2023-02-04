WWE 2K23: Every Confirmed Superstar on the Roster So Far

By Matthew Aguilar

WWE 2K23 is headed to a console and PC near you rather soon, and 2K is slowly starting to reveal everyone included in this year's game. It promises to be an impressive roster when all is said and done, full of WWE Legends, current stars, and celebrities. While we are still waiting for more reveals, the recent gameplay trailer gave us a host of new names to include on the roster, and initial screenshots and other things like the Icon Edition details gave us even more. Then there's the Bad Bunny pre-order bonus and the recent Cody Rhodes reveal adding more names into the hat, so if you've been looking for a one-stop-shop for all of the WWE Superstars revealed for the game so far, you can find them all starting on the next slide.

The description for the Icon Edition also gave us some alternate versions of previously revealed Superstars, and then there are the multiple versions of John Cena to count as well. Cena is this year's cover star and the focus of this year's 2K Showcase as well, so there will be a host of different versions of Cena you can probably unlock as you make your way through the mode.

Bad Bunny will also be making his WWE 2K debut, and Logan Paul will be featured in this year's game, though this time as a WWE Superstar since he signed with the company last year. Rhodes will also be in this year's game, and though he was the most requested addition for WWE 2K22, his appearance at WrestleMania 38 pretty much knocked him out of the running for inclusion in last year's game.

We'll continually update the roster list as more superstars are revealed, but in the meantime you can watch our full gameplay preview in the video above!

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

AJ Styles - Axiom

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Bad Bunny - Bron Breakker

Bad Bunny

Batista

Batista (Leviathan) – Icon Edition

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Bret Hart

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar (2002) – Icon Edition

Bron Breakker

Charlotte Flair - Edge

Charlotte Flair

Cyna

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Finn Balor - Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor

Goldberg

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

John Cena (2002)

John Cena (2006)

John Cena (Prototype) – Icon Edition

Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens - Paul Heyman

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Paul Heyman (Manager)

Randy Orton - Ronda Rousey

Randy Orton

Randy Orton (2002) – Icon Edition

Randy Savage

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rob Van Dam

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Sami Zayn - Steve Austin

Sami Zayn

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shotzi

Steve Austin

The Miz - Xavier Woods

The Miz

The Rock

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

