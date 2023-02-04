WWE 2K23: Every Confirmed Superstar on the Roster So Far

WWE 2K23 is headed to a console and PC near you rather soon, and 2K is slowly starting to reveal everyone included in this year's game. It promises to be an impressive roster when all is said and done, full of WWE Legends, current stars, and celebrities. While we are still waiting for more reveals, the recent gameplay trailer gave us a host of new names to include on the roster, and initial screenshots and other things like the Icon Edition details gave us even more. Then there's the Bad Bunny pre-order bonus and the recent Cody Rhodes reveal adding more names into the hat, so if you've been looking for a one-stop-shop for all of the WWE Superstars revealed for the game so far, you can find them all starting on the next slide.

The description for the Icon Edition also gave us some alternate versions of previously revealed Superstars, and then there are the multiple versions of John Cena to count as well. Cena is this year's cover star and the focus of this year's 2K Showcase as well, so there will be a host of different versions of Cena you can probably unlock as you make your way through the mode.

Bad Bunny will also be making his WWE 2K debut, and Logan Paul will be featured in this year's game, though this time as a WWE Superstar since he signed with the company last year. Rhodes will also be in this year's game, and though he was the most requested addition for WWE 2K22, his appearance at WrestleMania 38 pretty much knocked him out of the running for inclusion in last year's game.

We'll continually update the roster list as more superstars are revealed, but in the meantime you can watch our full gameplay preview in the video above!

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!