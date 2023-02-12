WWE 2K23 Team Reveals Upgrades to Expect from MyGM

If you've been keeping track of WWE 2K23, you've probably seen a host of details released regarding the game's 2K Showcase and new WarGames mode, which looks and plays marvelously by the way. What you likely haven't seen is much in the way of new information on WWE 2K23's best mode MyGM. 2K still hasn't pulled back the curtain on 2K23's updates to MyGM much as of yet, but in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar, WWE 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks teased a bit more of what to expect as far as upgrades to the mode, including Championships, local talent, and more.

"Yeah, that was the focus was just adding more, right? We tried to do that and we did add more of that stuff post-release in WWE 2K22, and this year it's just about more. More GMs. You can play up to four locally, in other ways if you know how to (laughs), but it's still not a true online experience, unfortunately. But more match types, more championships, more local talent. It's just more," Jinks said.

"And again, with everything, the motto is even stronger for a reason. It's just built... We're building on everything that we did in WWE 2K22 and just trying to just add more to it. I think Bryan (Williams), you said it. You said, 'Beautiful chaos.' That beautiful chaos. That is professional wrestling, right? Just do whatever the heck that it is that you want and that's the end goal. And every year we're going to keep striving for that," Jinks said.

One of the most requested additions to last year's MyGM mode was a greater representation of Championships and show options. 2K22 allowed you to have one Men's Champion and one Women's Champion at launch, and that was thankfully upgraded in an update, which allowed your show to then have Tag Team Champions. Not available however were Titles like the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championships.

From Jinks' comments, it definitely seems like there will be more options as far as Championships to employ in your show and more talent to choose from across Legends, current superstars, and local talent. The new game also has a new pin mechanic, a new WarGames mode, and a new style of 2K Showcase, which once again features John Cena. Despite Cena being brought back, the mode is shaken up thanks to the player having to play as Cena's opponent in some of his most memorable losses.

The WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

