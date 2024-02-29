WWE 2K24 Reveals Full DLC Roster, Featuring CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and More

WWE 2K24's release is quickly approaching, and there are over 200 superstars to choose from on this year's roster. That's a rather massive number, but there are even more superstars and celebrities on the way courtesy of WWE 2K24's Season Pass DLC. The DLC will consist of 5 packs released from May to November, and the packs will add 25 new playable superstars to the mix. That includes two relatively new additions to the roster in CM Punk and Jade Cargill, though the season pass includes plenty of other fan-favorite superstars, legends, and even commentators. You can check out the entire rundown of the season pass DLC below.

Punk will be playable pretty soon, as he will be part of the ECW Punk Pack that will be released in May. Punk will join The Dudleys, Terry Funk, Sandman, and Paul Heyman (through a Manager Card), and that pack will be followed by the Post Malone & Friends Pack. This pack adds Malone to the game alongside The Headbangers, Sensational Sherri, and Honky Tonk Man.

(Photo: 2K)

There's still some mystery around the Pat McAfee Show Pack, which will include McAfee but will also feature playable co-hosts, though no details are shared on who they are. If it's McAfee, perhaps Michael Cole will be part of it, and Corey Graves also stands out as an option. We'll just have to wait and see.

One of the most anticipated packs will be the Global Superstars Pack hitting in August, which will feature several anticipated additions to the roster. That pack features Cargill, Nia Jax, Carlito, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, Michelle McCool, and Dragon Lee, completing several current rosters in the process.

The final pack is the WCW Pack, which will bring Diamond Dallas Page, The Iron Shiek, Mr. Perfect, Greta Muta, and Lex Luger to the game. This will go perfectly with the other WCW representation in the game, and you'll be able to really deck out your WCW My GM roster with these legendary superstars. You can find all of the details in the full DLC rundown below.

ECW Punk Pack – May 2024

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content:

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

Superstar Cards

Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 2024

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFACTION Content

Pat McAfee Show Pack – July 2024

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info

MyFACTION Content

Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info

Global Superstars Pack – August 2024

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content

WCW Pack – November 2024

Diamond Dallas Page

The Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content

