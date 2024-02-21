WWE 2K24 Reveals Jey Uso, Fallon Henley, The Rock, and More in Latest Roster Additions

WWE 2K23 featured a robust roster, but from the roster reveals we've seen so far from 2K, the WWE 2K24 roster is set to put that to shame. 2K has revealed a number of roster additions for WWE 2K24, and the game already includes several WWE superstars who didn't make it into last year's game. That includes several NXT superstars like Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo, as well as Raw superstars like Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, and Maxxine Dupri. Other newly announced additions to the roster include Jey Uso, The Rock, Tegan Nox, and more, but to make it easy, we've included every single announced or revealed superstar in 2K24 right in one place, and you can find the entire list on the next slide.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters.

Additional MyFACTION content includes three MyFACTION cards – a Mattel "Bruised" Cody Rhodes Gold Rarity card and, for the first time ever, Cody's dog, Pharaoh, appears in WWE 2K as a Gold Rarity Manager card. In addition, all Digital Pre-Orders of any edition of WWE 2K24 will include the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23, the highest-rated game in franchise history according to Metacritic.

