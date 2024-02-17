WWE 2K24 Reveals Superstar Ratings for Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Zelina Vega, and More

WWE 2K24 is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to see 2K's always much-discussed and debated ratings for this year's roster. 2K started the fun today, with UpUpDownDown revealing the first six superstar ratings, which included Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Logan Paul. It's always interesting to see who makes the biggest jump from year to year, especially when three superstars are sharing the standard and deluxe edition covers. We'll have to wait and see where Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair come in at, but we do know Ripley's rating right now, and you can find all of the ratings we know so far on the next slide.

Ripley will share the Deluxe Edition cover with Belair, while Rhodes will be featured on the standard edition cover. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Ripley all about 2K24, including how impressed she was with the work the 2K team did in recreating her entrance and iconic moments in Showcase mode.

"Yes, definitely. I have a tendency of changing my hair up and changing my look up a little bit, too drastically, too much, but they definitely kept up with this one," Ripley said. "And I just got to see my WrestleMania entrance from WrestleMania 39, and I have to say, everything was so spot on from my facials, to my hair, to my gear, to the way I walked. It was everything just so perfect, my little knee slide, my stomp, they got my foot over my head, which is what I somehow do, I don't know how, but it's been real cool watching them change throughout the years and get more and more spot on each year that goes on.'

You can check out all of the WWE 2K24 entrances revealed so far right here, and you can find all of the details on the Standard Edition of the game and the pre-order bonus, which fans of Cody Rhodes will not want to miss.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters.

Additional MyFACTION content includes three MyFACTION cards – a Mattel "Bruised" Cody Rhodes Gold Rarity card and, for the first time ever, Cody's dog, Pharaoh, appears in WWE 2K as a Gold Rarity Manager card. In addition, all Digital Pre-Orders of any edition of WWE 2K24 will include the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23, the highest-rated game in franchise history according to Metacritic.

Are you excited for WWE 2K24? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!