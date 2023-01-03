Reason For WWE Star's Absence Revealed

Since taking over WWE creative responsibilities, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back dozens of previously-released talent to both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. Beyond the returns, Triple H has also reinvigorated directionless main roster stars, most notably evident with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Before Triple H took over, the Ring General was reportedly set to be "buried" and sent back to NXT. Instead, Gunther has dominated Friday nights with high-profile championship defenses against Ricochet and Sheamus. Fans have noticed this fresh treatment of Gunther and other stars and had begun to clamor for fellow former NXT UK star Doudrop to find a similar new lease on the main roster.

Doudrop has been with WWE since 2019 and has been a member of the main roster since 2021. While she impressed in NXT UK as Piper Niven, the Scottish star was rebranded as Doudrop come her Monday Night Raw debut, serving as Eva Marie's protégé. After breaking free from the Marie partnership, Doudrop began tagging with Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross). The duo challenged for both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, but ultimately came up short in their opportunities. Their last match together came on the September 6th episode on NXT where they defeated Toxic Attraction.

While A.S.H. has since returned to WWE, returning to her Nikki Cross persona, Doudrop has not been seen since. Many speculated that this could be due to a similar rebrand, the Wrestling Observer reported that Doudrop is currently away from WWE due to Visa issues.

The report added that fellow UK-based stars like Tyler Bate, Blair Davenport, and Gallus could be dealing with similar obstacles.

As for a potential rebrand upon her return, Doudrop noted that there have already been talks about changing her name.

"We did have a conversation about it. We did have a conversation about it," Doudrop said this past summer. "Because here's the thing, before it was Vince's vision and now it's Triple H's vision. So it's like 'What's your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?'. For me, I don't mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Doudrop's WWE status.