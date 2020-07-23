Adam Cole Curses out Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show

✖

Former NFL punter and WWE analyst Pat McAfee had former NXT Champion Adam Cole on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and, even though it started off as a normal interview, things broke down into a disaster once Cole lost his temper. Late in the conversation McAfee brought up the fact that many fans compare Cole to one of his idols, Shawn Michaels. McAfee didn't agree, saying that Cole was "nowhere near what Shawn Michaels was." That struck a nerve with Cole, who went into a rant.

"I have never, ever once said I'm as good as Shawn Michaels, ever," Cole said. "I know I have years and years before I get to that point. I think Shawn recognizes that I'm on my way to maybe having a career someday like his. But he'll tell you, and I'll tell you I'm not worried about being the second coming of Shawn Michaels. I'm going to be the first Adam Cole. I really don't know what you're trying to say."

McAfee backed off and brought up The Undisputed Era.

"I know that you're just trying to do your job and that's fine. I took some time out of visiting my family to come and do your show, but you're being a total dick right now," Cole said. "And I find it so ironic, that of all people to say that I surrounded myself with really great talent and that's the reason I succeeded, of all people you? What, a punter? You being on a team that literally did everything," he continues. "You just happened to kick a football every now and then. And all of a sudden you feel like you're really, really important. Of all people to say that to me. That I surround myself with super talented people and that's the only reason that I was successful. You're a psycho."

McAfee brought up Cole's size, prompting him to snap.

"F— you, Pat! Seriously. I'm sick of your shit! I come all the way here. Take time away from my family to come to do your stupid f—ing show and you're going to continue to disrespect me!"

Cole then pushed away a producer and stormed out. McAfee put out a statement on Twitter after the fact apologizing.

Is this setting up something for future episodes of NXT? Who knows, but it's entertaining regardless.

Cole dropped his NXT Championship to Keith Lee two weeks ago, ending his record reign as NXT Champion at 403 days.

