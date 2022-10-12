WWE Adds NXT Women's Title Match and More to Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc premium live event is only a week and a half away, but WWE still has a few matches to add to the card, and during tonight's NXT it revealed two more matches for the anticipated event. The first revolves around the NXT Women's Championship, and after some chaos and a surprise appearance from a SmackDown superstar, a match between Champion Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre was made official. Then after Apollo Crews had a new vision with some allusions to Chucky, a match between him and Grayson Waller was made official for the Halloween Havoc card as well.

Crews got his red eyes under control this time around, but in his new vision it didn't look good for Waller, and spliced into some of those images were appearances from Chucky, and since it happened a few times, it does seem like Chucky will have some sort of role to play in the match or in the event overall. It was also revealed that this match will be a Spin The Wheel Make The Deal match.

Regarding the NXT Women's Championship, Rose wasn't actually featured on tonight's show, but Toxic Attraction certainly was. After Alba abducted Rose previously, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were looking for some payback, and Jayne would face Alba one on one. Then everything went sideways for Alba when Sonya Deville appeared and knocked her down with a punch, aligning herself with Toxic Attraction.

Dolin and Jayne got Alba up and Deville completed the move, slamming Alba through the announcers' table. Deville also told Alba that after she's back from medical she will be waiting in the ring next week, but that if she takes her up on her challenge she might not make it to Halloween Havoc to face Rose.

As for why she's in NXT, she said that while she and Rose have had issues, they are still best friends, and after Alba tried to abduct Rose, she is here to help out with Toxic Attraction and help her friend. Regarding Rose and Alba's match, it does not currently have a stipulation attached.

Here's the current card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

