The Most Violent Matches In Professional Wrestling History

Throughout the decades of professional wrestling, there have been some insanely bloody and disturbing matches that have taken place throughout the likes of the WWE, AEW, ECW, TNA, and more that have seen wrestlers spilling their blood in rings made of barbed wire and falling from insane heights. In this article, we decided to walk through a few of the most bloody and violent matches that have taken place throughout the history of wrestling!

King Of The Ring - Hell In The Cell 2004 - Undertaker Vs Mankind Let's start with the most famous of the bunch right off the bat, as Mick "Mankind" Foley clashed with the Undertaker during King of the Ring, as the two tore into one another but what the crescendo was to this match was 'Taker throwing Mick off the top of the cage and watching him careen to the ground. There have been numerous references in articles and documentaries about how many bones were broken and teeth lost, but after you watch the match, you are left wondering how on earth Foley was able to ultimately survive!

Greg The Hammer Valentine Vs Rowdy Roddy Piper - The Dog Collar Match The insanity of the 1980s perhaps couldn't be shown more than in the "Dog Collar Match", which saw both Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Roddy Rowdy Piper chained together via dog collars wrapped around their necks. Though this gimmick was insane enough, the willingness of both wrestlers to sell the match, and their bodies, by spilling blood on the ground made it one of the most violent matches in the history of professional wrestlers!

Judgement Day 2004 - Eddie Guerrero Vs JBL One of the bloodiest matches, straight up, was Eddie Guerrero facing off against John "Bradshaw" Layfield during Judgement Day 2004, with the two wrestlers hitting one another to the point where the blood started flowing very early in the match itself. Needless to say, the two wrestlers showed how much they were willing to give their bodies to the sport when all was said and done.

TNA Turning Point 2005 - Abyss Vs Sabu If you are squeamish, you will definitely want to avoid this bloody match that took place during TNA's Turning Point in 2005 between Sabu and Abyss. Placing barbed wire all over the ring, even going so far as to replace the ropes with wire after hellish wire, the blood flowed freely during this match and will definitely churn your stomach if you haven't seen it to this point. This looks more like a scene ripped out of Hellraiser than anything we've seen before in the world of professional wrestling.