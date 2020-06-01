AJ Styles Pushes for WWE WrestleMania Rematch With The Undertaker

AJ Styles wound up getting buried under six feet of dirt at WrestleMania 36 when he challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match. The cinematic match was widely praised as one of the highlights of WrestleMania, and it's still up in the air whether or not The Undertaker considers that win to be his retirement match (a question that will likely be answered by the end of the The Last Ride documentary series). However when Styles was on the most recent edition of After The Bell, he talked about possibly facing The Undertaker again at WrestleMania — only this time it would be in an actual ring.

"The match that I want to have The Undertaker if there's still an opportunity to have another one, is for everybody, fans just going nuts," Styles said.

"Not only did I have the opportunity to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania but we were set up to do something different and that different could be good, could be bad," he added. "We're going to find out. It was fun while we were doing it, but I'm still like, 'oh man, I only hope this works,' because I'm not sure how people are going to feel about these cinematic matches."

Styles returned from his loss a few weeks later on Raw without any real explanation, something he later stated should have been handled better. WWE kept his storyline with Taker somewhat going by having him get spooked by an photo of "The Deadman" and a coffin popping up at WWE Headquarters during the Money in the Bank Ladder match, but since then he's moved over to SmackDown to compete for the vacated Intercontinental Championship. Styles will face Daniel Bryan for the championship on this week's SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Undertaker discussed the possibility of competing in another Boneyard Match during an interview with Nine Line Apparel.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," he said. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

