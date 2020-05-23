WWE Reveals AJ Styles Traded to SmackDown

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to feature a throwdown between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, two opponents who are very familiar with each other after some big-time battles both in WWE and New Japan. That said, the news revealed during the match was even bigger than the match itself, as it was revealed that Styles was actually traded from Raw to SmackDown for a set of future superstars to be named. It was assumed he was there as part of the new 4-time appearance rule, but that is not the case, so it appears Styles is on the blue brand for the foreseeable future.

The question then becomes who is headed to Raw in exchange for Styles, and there are several options. With a talent like Styles, it would have to either be several stars going to Raw or one equally valuable big time star.

The current SmackDown roster includes Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Carmella, Cesaro, Dana Brooke, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Ember Moon, Gran Metalik, Jaxson Ryker, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, John Morrison, Kalisto, Kane, King Corbin, Lacey Evans, Lars Sullivan, Lince Dorado, Mandy Rose, Maryse, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Mustafa Ali, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Otis, Paige, Robert Roode, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shorty G, Sonya Deville, Steve Cutler, Tamina, The Fiend, The Miz, Tucker, and Wesley Blake.

So, out of that group, a few names can probably be crossed off. The champions are probably not going anywhere unless something happens at Backlash to set that up. Names like Jeff Hardy, Miz, Corbin, Forgotten Sons, Sonya Deville, Mandy, Otis, Ziggler, and The Usos are in the middle of programs on SmackDown.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the official description of tonight's WWE SmackDown below.

"Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville."

Here's the lineup for tonight's SmackDown:

Champion vs Champion Match: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed Tag Match: Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler

