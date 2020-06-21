AJ Styles Reacts to The Undertaker's Retirement Announcement

✖

The Undertaker declared at the end of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series on Sunday that he was retired. That means that his Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 was technically his last match for WWE, in which he buried AJ Styles under six feet of dirt. Shortly after the episode aired, Styles took to Twitter to react to the realization that he was "The Deadman's" final opponent. "The Phenomenal One" wrote, "Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I'm honored it was against me."

Since the loss, Styles has since moved back to the SmackDown roster and recently won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

Back at the start of June, Styles pushed for a rematch with Taker while on After The Bell.

"The match that I want to have The Undertaker if there's still an opportunity to have another one, is for everybody, fans just going nuts," Styles said.

