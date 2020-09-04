WWE's Akam and Rezar Released

✖

WWE just announced that Akam and Rezar will be leaving the company, as both have been released from their contracts. It's unknown if they had requested their release or this was all from WWE's side of things, but here's WWE's official statement. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors." The WWE stars had been off television for a bit because of Akam's previous injury, though once they came back to TV they became a part of Seth Rollins Messiah gimmick, but once Rezar was recently injured they were pulled from TV again, and now it seems they will pursue opportunities elsewhere.

It's unfortunate because AOP was a force to reckoned with in NXT and was substantially built up, though they hadn't had much time to develop personalities outside of being powerful in the ring. They were then moved to Raw, and since being paired with Rollins they formed a stable along with Buddy Murphy that was doing some cool things.

Unfortunately injury hit and WWE refused to have one on television without the other, which made the stable smaller and then also halted their own individual growth. Rezar was hurt during the March 9th episode of Raw, after a match against the Viking Raiders and the Street Profits.

As for where they go next, there are several options, as Impact has recently signed quite a few ex WWE stars recently, and AEW is no stranger to ex WWE talent either. We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.