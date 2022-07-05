WWE: Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Pitch for a Character Change After Her Recent Hiatus

Alexa Bliss has been left somewhat directionless since her return to WWE TV. The former women's champion was defeated by Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021 and was promptly written off television in order to undergo surgery on her nose. WWE started teasing her return at the beginning of the year with vignettes that showed her undergoing therapy, eventually leading to her returning to television in May after a one-match return at Elimination Chamber in February.

It was reported back in April that Bliss openly voiced her frustration over the WWE Creative team not having any ideas for her when she was ready to return. This resulted in her missing WrestleMania 38 despite being healthy enough to compete. In a new interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Bliss explained where she wanted her persona to go next.

"That was a pitch that I pitched for a very long time," Bliss said. "It was originally a different kind of therapy because I wanted to be taken away at Extreme Rules and then come back a different version of the Dark Alexa character. Obviously, things change and all that jazz. I had to have surgery, so we were like, 'oh, perfect, it's an amount of time to go away and give time for Extreme Rules to settle and come back with these therapy sessions.' They were so much fun. Everyone knows I love acting and performing in that aspect. It's something I always feel creatively fulfilled in. For me, it was my creative outlet, having the most fun I can. It was so much fun. We have a good amount of creative control and Vince (McMahon) was super awesome. From what I've heard, he sat down for a few hours, wrote it all out, and took the vision and made it come to life."

"I wanted it to go even darker and deeper," she later added. "I had Jason (Baker) come out with a sketch and prototype of a different version of Lilly, which would have been super cool. Obviously, with creative, things always change. I'm still holding on that this new version of Lilly will come out one day. We'll see."

Bliss' character post-return has been a mix of her previous characters. She's once again a babyface and cuts promos as though she's "The Goddess" again, but still acts as though Lily is real and remains obsessed with her. Do you want to see her take the persona down a darker path? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

