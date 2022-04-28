Alexa Bliss Shares Gruesome Post-Surgery Image From Her WWE Hiatus

✖

Alexa Bliss was originally written off WWE TV following last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo nasal surgery. This week she posted a photo from her post-surgery recovery to her TikTok, writing "I'm almost 8 months out from my rhinoplasty, septoplasty & valve reconstruction – all to be able to breathe for the first time in YEARS! Recovery wasn't pretty- but totally worth it." The photo itself was so gruesome that it got an NSFW warning from Reddit, but you can still see the video below at your own peril.

Bliss started getting reintroduced to television via taped vignettes that had her attending therapy. By the end of the segments, it looked like Bliss would be changing into a new character, but when she made her in-ring return at Elimination Chamber nothing about her character nor presentation had changed. She reportedly voiced her frustration about how WWE Creative had nothing new for her directly to Vince McMahon and by the end of February company officials didn't have her booked for WrestleMania 38 at the start of April. She has yet to appear on WWE TV in any form or fashion since then.

Bliss' previous character, which had supernatural elements taken from her time spent with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend, faced plenty of criticism last year (especially once Wyatt was released from the company in July). But the former champion consistently stated she was having fun with the persona.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss told ComicBook ahead of WrestleMania 37. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going," she continued.