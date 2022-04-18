WWE: New Report on Why Alexa Bliss is Off TV Again Emerges

Alexa Bliss hasn’t been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.

“Talent, creative and higher ups that Fightful spoke to said that it became known Bliss voiced her displeasure in the days following Elimination Chamber about her creative direction or lack thereof,” Sapp wrote, then noting that pitches were made for her to get involved in the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania 38 that were quickly turned down. By the end of February, the company had determined Bliss wouldn’t be involved in WrestleMania. The former women’s champion was reportedly “very transparent about [her] frustration,” that WWE Creative had nothing for her after being out of action for six months.

Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera got married on April 9 and she is currently on her honeymoon. The latest internal WWE roster still has her listed as the No. 2 babyface on Raw, but it’s still unknown when she’ll be back. She has previously stated her current contract is set to run through 2023.

What do you think WWE should do with Bliss going forward? Should she return to her “Goddess” persona or keeping pushing forward with the spooky character she’s been portraying? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

This story is developing…