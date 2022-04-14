New WWE Raw Report Has Some Good News for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss’ absence from WWE has been a lingering, unanswered question for several months now. Bliss was originally written off TV following last year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo surgery, then returned months later via pretaped vignettes of her going to therapy for her Fiend-esque persona and her obsession with Lily. She finally returned to action at Elimination Chamber in February, but hasn’t been used on TV since. Even when fans have asked her why she’s been gone, the former champion has been unable to provide an answer.

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson recently released the internal roster for both Raw and SmackDown, showing which male wrestlers are slotted highest on the card. He followed up on Thursday by providing the internal hierarchy of Raw’s women’s roster, which has Bliss ranked at the top alongside Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Obviously, the list should be taken with a grain of salt as WWE’s plans change on a dime, but to see her still that high up on the list is a good sign.

Bliss had been working with her spooky persona even after Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021. She was positioned as a psuedo-babyface during most of her 2021 run, feuding with heels like Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Eva Marie and Charlotte Flair before her hiatus.

Prior to WrestleMania 37, Bliss spoke with ComicBook about how much fun she was having developing her new character and working with Wyatt — “I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it. And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she added.