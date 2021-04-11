WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Having The Most Fun of Her Career in Fiend vs Randy Orton WrestleMania Rivalry

✖

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 was one for the books, overcoming some weather-related challenges to put on an epic event. Now it looks to follow that up with another loaded card for Night 2, and one of the biggest matches on that card is The Fiend vs Randy Orton, and undoubtedly Alexa Bliss will also play a major role in what goes down tonight between these two rivals. Bliss has been at the center of this feud ever since Orton burned Fiend alive, which led to Bliss taking down Orton at Fastlane. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Bliss all about the big match as well as what it's been like working with Wyatt and Orton, throwing fireballs, her podcast, and what happened before she met Taylor Hanson for the first time.

First we wanted to know what we can expect from the assumed final match between these two and her role in it, especially in a feud that's included so many supernatural concepts and swerves.

(Photo: WWE)

"There's been a lot of buildup between The Fiend, Randy, and myself, now that I've been involved in all of this. And I feel like all of it's going to come to a head at WrestleMania," Bliss said. "There's a lot of history there. There's a lot of, I like to say karma that is due for Randy, because he did set The Fiend on fire, but I'm very excited to see how it goes, especially with having our first live crowd in over a year. I'm really excited about that. And I just think that with the live crowd being there, the energy is just going to be out of control. And I'm very excited for that."

Bliss has been a part of some great storylines over the years, but this is by far the most creative and off the wall storyline thus far, and that out-of-the-box nature to both the story and her character is a large part of why this experience has been so fun to play in.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss said. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

(Photo: WWE)

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going," Bliss said.

Speaking of Orton, this storyline is the first time Bliss and Orton have really worked together, and has nothing but great things to say about the experience and how open he is to new ideas.

"It's been so much fun working with Randy, and he's just so open to so many ideas, which is awesome because I'd never worked with him before, really. Bray's always coming up with new ideas and he is one of the people that invests so much in the character and his work, and it helps us step our games up as talent," Bliss said. "For me, sometimes Bray will say something, like, 'Oh, I never thought about that.' And so I just go on this whole, just snowball of ideas, and Randy's just super awesome to work with, and open to so many ideas."

(Photo: WWE)

Bliss and Orton got the internet buzzing after how she pinned him at Fastlane, and we asked if she expected that reaction to how the match ended.

"Obviously the pin thing, you got to do what the boss wants, but it is what it is," Bliss said. "We needed a camera angle and we got it, and we just had so much fun doing that match. And I was very interested to see how it would all come together, and our creative team, our tech team, everyone just put out an amazing product. I'm just so happy with where it's going and I'm excited to see what we actually do at WrestleMania."

One of the more memorable exchanges between Bliss and Orton earlier on in their feud was when Bliss sent a fireball Orton's way, and you might not realize just how The Office happened to influence that sequence.

"I just showed up one day and they're like, 'You're going to hit Randy with a fireball.' And now in my head, I'm a big office nerd. So my head, I was thinking Dwight, when he was teaching self-defense, and he goes, 'Fireball.' So during rehearsals, I just kept hitting the Dwight fireball. I was the only one that found it funny," Bliss said.

(Photo: WWE)

"I don't think Randy even knew what I was talking about, but no, it was really cool," Bliss said. "I got to practice with it a couple of times and it made me very scared because I didn't realize, it's real fire. A lot of people are like, 'Oh the CGI...' No, that's real fire. That is fire. It's in a little thing and you shoot it like a gun and fire comes out and it was terrifying. I was so scared for anyone around because I know me, I have hair extensions and stuff and I know these things are probably extremely flammable. So I was just very nervous. But the more I've got to play with it and work with it, the more fun it's gotten to be. And I'm definitely more comfortable throwing fireballs now."

The love for The Office is why we had to ask if "Ryan Started The Fire" was the soundtrack for this moment and the rest of the day. "Oh, 100%. That was 100% at one point. Who was it? Was it Gulak? I don't know. Someone put it in my head and then I had been singing it all day."

When Bliss isn't in the ring she's on the mic, as she launched the podcast Uncool with Alexa Bliss last year. The podcast has had Bliss meeting and talking to people she loved growing up, and that included Taylor Hanson. My wife is a huge fan of Hanson as well, and so I had to know if it was everything she was hoping for and expecting. What she wasn't expecting however was the introduction from her fiance.

(Photo: WWE)

"Oh, it was more than I expected," Bliss said. "Well, so first off my fiance broke the ice very nicely. You don't see it but before we started recording, he goes, 'Hey, this is, this is my girlfriend, Lexi, blah, blah, blah. By the way, she has a huge crush on you, or did have a huge crush on you.' And I'm just like, 'God, why would you say that?' Just meeting him, just straight up first, before we start recording. He immediately just goes, 'Hey brother, what's up? This is my girlfriend. She had a huge crush on you. Her mom taped over your VHS. She cried.'"

"That was the intro," Bliss said. "No, he was awesome. He was so sweet. His stories were awesome. He's just so polite, and so it's what you want when you meet someone that you look up to, or anything like that. That was the experience that just made me love him even more. He's awesome."

Hopefully, we'll get more episodes of Uncool soon, but in the meantime, you can check out Bliss in action during Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, which kicks off tonight at 7 PM EST exclusive on Peacock.

What do you want to see in the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!