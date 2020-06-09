Andrade Earns United States Championship Match at Backlash, Teases Split From Faction

Andrade earned himself a chance to win back the United States Championship during this week's Monday Night Raw, but it might have cost him his alliance with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. Midway through the show Kevin Owens, Andrade and Garza competed in a triple threat to see who would face Apollo Crews for his championship at Backlash, and the latter two wound up knocking Vega to the floor while they bickered with each other. Then late in the match Owens nailed Garza with a Stunner only for "El Idolo" to run in, kick Owens away and pin Garza.

He left the ring on his own to celebrate.

After a commercial break, Vega angrily approached both men and pointed for them to leave.

Here's the updated card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE has been promoting the Edge vs. Orton match as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," something Edge admits he thought was a joke when he first heard it.

"If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever ... I mean, that's pretty pressure filled," Edge said in an interview with ESPN. "But I can't look at it that way, I really can't. I just have to understand that it's promotion and it's hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I've ever had. So I don't look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I'm just happy to be out there.

"This shouldn't even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let's call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the 'Greatest Match Ever.' Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there's no changing it," he added.

