Here's How Edge Feels About WWE Promoting His Backlash Match as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Ever since WWE announced that Edge and Randy Orton would meet in a WrestleMania 36 rematch at Backlash, the company has been promoting the bout as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Orton has poked fun at it and most online fans have rolled their eyes every time they hear the claim, but Edge has remained mostly silent regarding WWE's promotion strategy. That finally changed on Monday when he addressed it during an interview with ESPN, saying that he doesn't agree with the claim but doesn't blame WWE for trying to stir up intrigue.

"I'll preface all of this with saying there's no such thing as the greatest match ever," Edge said. "You're not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It's impossible, because there's no general consensus — you can have great matches, but what is the greatest is going to be different to almost everybody."

"Vince [McMahon] is a promoter, and he's promoting, but it's like hyperbole. I mean, to me [the greatest match is] not possible. So that takes that pressure out of my mind immediately," he added.

The match will mark the first time the 11-time world champion has been in a standard wrestling match since coming back from his nine-year retirement. So far he's competed in the 2020 Men' Royal Rumble match and a Last Man Standing Match with Orton.

Edge said he laughed when Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman first told them the idea, then speculated that it might be a rib on their part.

"If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever ... I mean, that's pretty pressure filled," Edge said. "But I can't look at it that way, I really can't. I just have to understand that it's promotion and it's hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I've ever had. So I don't look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I'm just happy to be out there.

"This shouldn't even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let's call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the 'Greatest Match Ever.' Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there's no changing it," he added.

Backlash takes place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

