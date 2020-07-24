WWE's Angel Garza Just Got Married

✖

Angel Garza has been tearing it up in the ring lately as a part of Monday Night Raw, but he's also had quite a bit to celebrate outside of the ring as well. Garza had a day off recently and during that time off he got married to TV host Zaide Lozano in a grand wedding from the looks of it. Lozano uploaded photos of the wedding and a sweet video with Garza to social media, and the couple looks immensely happy and like they were having a ball. You can get a glimpse of the newly married couple in the social media posts below, and we couldn't be happier for them.

Fans will remember that Garza proposed to Lozano during his run on NXT, surprising her with a proposal in the ring. Garza spoke to the crowd after a big win, grabbing a microphone and saying that he loves wrestling and the fans in NXT and WWE who have supported him. He then said he loved his family, but then he surprised everyone by bringing his girlfriend into the ring and telling her how much she meant to him.

He pulled a ring out of his pocket to the shock of the crowd and asked her if she would marry him. The look on her face was priceless, and they soon hugged after she said yes.

View this post on Instagram Les haré spoiler de nuestras fotos de hoy 💕 A post shared by Zaide Lozano (@zaidelozano) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

"Les haré spoiler de nuestras fotos de hoy 💕"

"Recién casados ! JUST MARRIED!

SI , si para toda la vida! Te amo @_garzajr 💍"

Now, on WWE television Garza is actually in a romantic storyline with Charly Caruso, though that's actually pretty normal these days in WWE. WWE has plenty of real-life couples that have been involved in romantic storylines with other superstars, most recently including Rusev and Lana after Lana was paired with Bobby Lashley.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Garza won't be featured on tonight's lineup of action, but that doesn't mean there still isn't plenty to see on tonight's SmackDown, which airs on FOX at 8 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.