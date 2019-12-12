NXT Star Makes Surprise Marriage Proposal on Live TV

NXT kicked off in epic fashion with an action-packed battle between Lio Rush and Angel Garza for the Cruiserweight Championship. It would be hard to follow a match like that without doing something out of the ordinary, and NXT managed to do that when Angel Garza spoke to the crowd after his big win. He took a microphone and said he loves wrestling and the fans in NXT and WWE who have supported him, and then said he loved his family, but then he surprised everyone by bringing his girlfriend into the ring and proposing to her.

That’s right, he led his girlfriend up to the ring and said how much she meant to him, and then he pulled a ring out of his pocket to the shock of the crowd and asked her if she would marry him. The look on her face was priceless, and they soon hugged after she said yes.

It was quite a moment, and you can check it out in the post below. Congratulations to the happy couple, and we wish them well in their upcoming wedding!

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler

Tommaso Ciampa vs Keith Lee vs Finn Balor

