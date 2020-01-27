WWE Announces ‘Super ShowDown’ for February 27th in Saudi Arabia

WWE confirmed their next show in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night during the Royal Rumble.

WWE Super ShowDown will take place on Thursday, February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on the WWE Network at Noon Eastern time. This will be the second “Super ShowDown” event produced by WWE in Saudi Arabia. The previous event occurred on June 7th, 2019 in Jeddah. In October 2018, WWE presented “Super Show-Down” (with the hyphenated spelling) in Australia.

The 2020 edition of Super ShowDown represents WWE’s fifth show in Saudi Arabia since signing a lucrative deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

WWE’s last show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, on October 31st last fall made headlines due to the substantial travel issues that WWE faced in getting the majority of their talent and production crew back to the United States. The travel issues forced some last minute changes to that night’s SmackDown script, resulting in an NXT invasion of the show in order to fill out the roster.