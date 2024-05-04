WWE Backlash 2024: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Become Women's Tag Team Champions

The action-packed Backlash PLE continued with a title defense from Asuka and Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors. In their second title reign as a tag team, they went up against their toughest challenge yet in Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The team hasn't been together long but they're two powerhouses in the women's division and destroy everything in their path. Unfortunately for the Kabuki Warriors, it wasn't a successful night.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are dominated by Belair but once Asuka regains her composure the champions take back control. Belair is in desperate need of a tag at this point as Asuka toys with her. She's inches away from a tag to Cargill when she's pulled back to the other side and double teamed by Sane and Asuka. Cargill rallies Belair but just before she's able to tag, Sane kicks Cargill off the ring apron to prevent it. As Belair lifts Asuka up for the KOD, Asuka is able to make a blind tag to Sane, calling for her patented elbow but Belair is able to duck out of the way.

She finally gets a tag to Cargill who springboards off the top rope and delivers a pump kick to Asuka. She splashes both women in the corner, dumping Asuka and turning her attention to Sane, nearly securing the win for their team. Cargill looks to press Sane, getting her up above her shoulders and slamming her to the mat. Asuka and Sane deliver kicks to the challenger but the referee stops the pin due to Sane not being legal. Asuka tags in as Cargill super kicks her in the throat. Cargill hits the Jaded while Belair hits the KOD for the win.

The title win marks Cargill's very first title win in WWE, the company that she's been signed to since last fall. It certainly shows that they have high hopes for the star who has already made waves for them in terms of selling merchandise, tickets, and social views. Belair is well on her way to become a grand slam champion as this is her first tag team title win in her WWE career. If she can win the NXT Women's Championship at some point, a feat she never obtained during her NXT run, she will have held every women's title in WWE at least once.

WWE Backlash 2024 Results