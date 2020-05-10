WWE Confirms Date For Backlash 2020

✖

WWE Money In The Bank is in full swing with the Pay-Per-View event determining who will win the briefcase that gives the professional wrestler the opportunity for a shot at the World Championship Title, but World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed when the Backlash event will be taking place this summer! With the WWE having to make a number of changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we're sure that there will be a number of changes that the annual event will have to deal with as we move closer and closer to another big wrestling spectacle.

Backlash was confirmed during the match between R Truth and Bobby Lashley, in which the original slate was supposed to be the former fighting against MVP, who arrived on the scene wearing a recycled suit that was taken from the Marvel property of the Black Panther. While little is known about the card for the upcoming pay-per-view event of Backlash, we're sure to hear more details as we move closer to the summer event that is scheduled to arrive on June 14th in Kansas City.

Backlash first started in 1999, changing its months of arrival throughout the years, though it is now being touted as a summer event that takes place prior to Summer Slam. With the WWE having to make a number of changes to both Money in the Bank and Wrestlemania, we're sure to see a number of changes that will be instituted for Backlash when it arrives on June 14th.

In a recent quarterly financial call, Vince McMahon and those responsible for the WWE noted a number of changes that the organization has gone through as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but noted that ratings were high for their annual events. Unfortunately, both their weekly events of Raw and Smackdown are seeing some of their lowest ratings in the history of the programs, so it will be interesting to see if we witness any changes to how they are presented as the world continues to deal with the pandemic.

Are you excited to see Backlash arrive later this summer? What matches do you want to see take place in the upcoming Pay-Per-View Event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and World Wrestling Entertainment!

