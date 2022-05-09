WWE Backlash: Fans Shocked At Pat McAfee's The Fiend Reference

When the WWE let Bray Wyatt loose, the fan wrestling community was stunned, with the masked superstar having yet to make a return to the wrestling world since leaving the company. Now, it seems that the Fiend was able to make a return at the latest Pay-Per-View event in quite the unorthodox way as Pat McAfee thought he spotted the demonic wrestler in the crowd, and fans are stunned at Bray Wyatt's mention. With Backlash already seeing Rhea Ripley joining Edge's dark faction in Judgement Day, Backlash has definitely been a dark one this year.

During the match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, a young fan in the crowd happened to be wearing a Fiend mask, with McAfee asking whether or not Wyatt has joined the event from the crowd. While Bray Wyatt might not be returning to the WWE now or in the future, it's clear that his presence lives on amongst the fans.

