New WWE Report Hints at Bad Bunny's WrestleMania Plans and Another International Pay-Per-View in 2023

WWE reportedly has big plans to get Bad Bunny back in the ring in 2023. Per former WWE writer Kazeen Famuyide, there's a rumor going around that WWE will host a stadium show (presumably a pay-per-view) in Puerto Rico prior to WrestleMania 39 and the headlining match will be Bunny teaming with Rey Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. That will eventually lead to Bunny competing at WrestleMania in Los Angeles against Dominik Mysterio. He pointed out on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show on Thursday that those plans might have to change due to Rey being legitimately injured.

This fits with a previous report from October that stated WWE is looking to run an international pay-per-view in mid-January. It would also explain why Dominik has continued to mention the storyline with his father (including attacking him alongside Rhea Ripley at the Mysterio's house during Thanksgiving) on Raw despite Rey having jumped to SmackDown in mid-October. Famuyide also pointed out that Triple H dropped a hint about a show in Puerto Rico during the post-show press conference after Survivor Series WarGames this past weekend.

Bad Bunny in WWE

The two-time Grammy Award winner first debuted in WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble and began popping up consistently on WWE television. He won the 24/7 Championship, teamed up with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and wound up shocking fans with his in-ring performance. He made a surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble and made it all the way to the final five before getting tossed out of the ring by Brock Lesnar.

"You asked here questions earlier about the passion and the dedication and hard work and everything else that goes into being a WWE Superstar. We do things with people like Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, or Logan Paul. The excitement level that that brings to fans outside of what we do, but I love working with people like when they have the same passion as our Superstars have," Triple H said following Clash at the Castle while hinting at Bad Bunny's return to the ring.

"One thing about Bad Bunny is when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all of their business for that, at that period of time I was at the Performance Center...almost weekly, absolutely weekly, and every single time I would go there I would walk in and they would say to me 'Bunny's in the other room training if you want to go say hi.' He was in there and I would go in there and he would be pouring with sweat. He'd be beat up, he was grinding," he added