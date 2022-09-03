Triple H Teases Bad Bunny's WWE Return

WWE's Clash at the Castle featured a stacked lineup of matches but also threw in a few surprises. One such surprise was Tyson Fury's involvement in the Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre match, and not too long ago it was star musician Bad Bunny who was making waves after jumping into the ring. It appears that we could be seeing Bad Bunny make a WWE return down the road, as during the after-event press conference Triple H said he is set to talk to Bad Bunny "very very soon", and that they already have a meeting scheduled and are going to see what's available. Bunny's last time in the ring was as a surprise entrant during the Royal Rumble, but this sounds like it could be more akin to his feud with The Miz.

"You asked here questions earlier about the passion and the dedication and hard work and everything else that goes into being a WWE Superstar. We do things with people like Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, or Logan Paul. The excitement level that that brings to fans outside of what we do, but I love working with people like when they have the same passion as our Superstars have," Triple H said.

Triple H then talked about Bad Bunny's dedication to getting into ring shape and learning the craft before the match, and it turns out he went as far as to buy a house near the Performance Center so he could train there every day.

"One thing about Bad Bunny is when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all of their business for that, at that period of time I was at the Performance Center...almost weekly, absolutely weekly, and every single time I would go there I would walk in and they would say to me 'Bunny's in the other room training if you want to go say hi.' He was in there and I would go in there and he would be pouring with sweat. He'd be beat up, he was grinding," Triple H said.

"When we talked to him about that event, he got himself a house in Orlando. Lived there. Came to that Performance Center every single day. People talk about Logan Paul. You talk to Logan Paul on a regular basis. You don't get as good as he is, as good as Bunny is, that quickly that fast without putting in the dedication and the hard work," Triple H said.

"So to me he deserves every bit of respect that anybody else does," Triple H said. "It's what I said to Bunny after we worked with him the first time. You earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Logan Paul same thing. Earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Pat McAfee. Same thing. There's a list of people like that. People don't want to take it seriously. They don't want to respect what we do, I don't want to work with them, but when it's somebody like Bad Bunny, absolutely. Little bit of a spoiler here but he and I are going to have a conversation very very soon. It's already scheduled. We're going to go and see what's available. Biggest music star in the world, so let's go."

