Report: Big Changes Coming to WWE's 2023 Pay-Per-View Schedule

WWE will be shaking up its pay-per-view schedule for 2023, according to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez. News broke Sunday morning that WWE was scrapping its New Year's Day pay-per-view, Day 1, after debuting it back in January. Alvarez also noted there will be more international events and fewer pay-per-views that center around a particular gimmick. In theory, that could mean more shows like Clash at the Castle and few pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules.

The only pay-per-views WWE has left in 2022 are NXT's Halloween Havoc on Oct. 22, Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series WarGames on Nov. 26 in Boston.

Per Bryan Alvarez, WWE will make major changes to PPV/PLE events in 2023. Likely more international shows, less gimmick shows. — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 16, 2022

WWE Pay-Per-View Plans Changing

WWE attempted to load up the number of stadium events in 2022. On top of the two annual Saudi shows, the calendar initially included the Royal Rumble at St. Louis' The Dome at America's Center, two nights of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, SummerSlam at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

All of those shows went off without a hook except for Money in the Bank, which was bumped down to a smaller venue (MGM Grand Garden Arena) due to low ticket sales. WWE has previously attempted major international stadium shows such as the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, back in 2018.

More Triple H Changes for WWE

Triple H has been overseeing WWE's entire booking direction since becoming the WWE Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's sudden departure in July. He talked about some of the advice McMahon gave him upon taking the role during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

"One of the things that he...I don't want to say outright said but it was to me, Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel it's best for the product. You know, I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right," Triple H said.