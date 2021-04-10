Who Trained Bad Bunny for His WWE WrestleMania 37 Match?

✖

Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny has been putting in months of training at the WWE Performance Center for his upcoming WrestleMania 37 tag team match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. Billboard spoke with Adam Pearce, a former five-time world champion in the National Wrestling Alliance, who helped train Bunny alongside Drew Gulak to get him ready for the match.

"I think it was intimidating for him, like it would be for any new prospect walking into the WWE Performance Center," Pearce said while describing Bunny's first day at the PC. "I saw him looking around and marveling at the pictures and ring, like 'Man, this is real.'"

He then described how Bunny took his first bump.

"I read somewhere that a backward fall onto a mat feels like a 30 mile-per-hour car crash. That first one, [Bunny's] eyes got wide and his soul leaped out of his chest."

Bunny made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view by performing his song "Booker T" alongside the WWE Hall of Famer. His storyline with Miz and Morrison began later that night when Bunny dove off the top rope during the Men's Royal Rumble match onto the former WWE Champion.

"I gave him a hug [afterward]," Pearce said. "He was smiling from ear to ear. He has told me personally this was a dream for him. And that was step one in making his dream a reality."

Time to appreciate the CLEAN Dive that Bad Bunny made on the #RoyalRumble PPV pic.twitter.com/baswyDWO9p — #BrokenMania (@BrokenWWESC) February 1, 2021

Bunny then started appearing on WWE television almost every week alongside Priest. He even managed to win the WWE 24/7 Championship and bring it to his musical performance on Saturday Night Live.

Pearce also talked about the struggles Bunny went through while learning the ropes.

"When you take your first steps in any journey, you're going to goof up. And that happened," Pearce said. "I wanted to look him in the eye and see how he was going to react to that kind of thing. He's competitive with himself. But he never quits. He always says, 'Let's do it again.' He's all in. You can't teach that."

WrestleMania 37 takes place this weekend at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Check out the full card for the show below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two