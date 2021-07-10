WWE's Bayley Addresses Injury and End of the ThunderDome Era

✖

WWE fans were saddened to learn that Bayley was injured during a training session this week, and the injury is going to sideline the superstar for 9 months. Bayley was set to have a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Bianca Belair, though the injury has obviously changed those plans. Bayley then posted a video where she touched upon the injury a bit as WWE crews took down the ThunderDome set up in the arena, as next week's SmackDown will kick off the return of live crowds. Bayley reminisced about all the things that happened during the ThunderDome era and also addressed the future.

Bayley wrote "Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell matches, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So….What’s another 9? Face with spiral eyes

Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era."

Bayley has been one of the best parts of not just SmackDown but WWE as a whole for the better part of the last two years, so it is unfortunate that when live crowds are starting to come back Bayley won't get to have that big pop for a match in the ring for at around 9 months. That's always why fans were annoyed that she didn't get to have an actual match at WrestleMania, which also had live fans, as she was instead involved in several between-match segments that ended with an encounter against the Bella Twins.

The good news is that when Bayley gets back there will be quite a bit of new blood to work with on both Raw and SmackDown. It seems all those dark matches WWE has been holding ahead of Main Event and SmackDown are starting to pay off, as last night the blue brand got Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Toni Storm. Other stars seemingly headed the way of Raw and SmackDown are Karrion Kross and Scarlett and Odyssey Jones, and that's not to mention a returning Champion that's on the way back in The Man Becky Lynch.

That will only give Bayley even more to work with, even though her work with Michael Cole has been superb mind you, and we can't wait to see her in the ring once more. We wish Bayley a speedy recovery.

