Photo: Bayley Shows off the Bruises From Sasha Banks' Clash of Champions Attack

Bayley was on the receiving end of a surprise attack from Sasha Banks during Sunday's Clash of Champions, and she's got the receipts to prove it. "The Role Model" retained her SmackDown Women's Championship (via disqualification) in an impromptu title match with Asuka, only for her former best friend to arrive and start swinging a kendo stick and a steel chair. Banks was still suffering from the neck injury Bayley gave her during her betrayal several weeks prior, but still managed to send the champion scurrying up the ramp.

The two former best friends are reportedly scheduled to face each other inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, though it has not been confirmed by the company.

I don’t even have to be at 100% to make you feel me! Imagine if I was at full capacity?! Still. That. Bitch. pic.twitter.com/KWVjzi91TT — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 28, 2020

Bayley explained why she attacked Banks during a recent promo on Friday Night SmackDown, claiming that all she did was beat Banks to the punch on a betrayal.

"Sasha I know that you're watching. Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot? That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," she said. "You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you. I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest-reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

