Becky Lynch Gives a Touching Tribute to Bray Wyatt After WWE Raw

Becky Lynch beat Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere Match in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw. The final shot of the show saw Lynch surrounded by the crowd as she held up a black armband with "BRAY" written on the side. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last week at the age of 36 and Lynch's tribute was just one of many the wrestling world has made since the news broke. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Lynch spoke to the Memphis crowd and recalled a story of Wyatt selflessly teaching her how to set up a table prior to her first TLC match.

"(Wyatt) showed me everything that I had to do and there were a lot of things I had to do. Before TLC, he asked me if I knew how to set up tables," Lynch said. "When I said I didn't he said, 'Come with me.' He spent the whole afternoon accompanying me and showing me how to set up a table. That night, I was sent crashing through the table and tonight I sent a girl crashing through the table (Trish Stratus). This one was for Windham, thank you guys so much."

Lynch's promo came just days after her husband, Seth Rollins, delivered a tearful speech in honor of Wyatt at a WWE house show. Rollins then changed one of the side plates on his World Heavyweight Championship to The Fiend's mask, as seen on this week's Raw.

"Every time I do my entrance and this song comes out, I see some lights in the crowd. Even before this week... I always thought of Windham,' he said before breaking down in tears. And in a weird way, it was a tribute to him, something that I took for him, but I promise you guys I will think of him for the rest of my career every single time I see these fireflies," Rollins said before thanking the fans in attendance. "Until next time, follow the buzzards."

