AEW All In's Zero Hour Kickoff Show Starts With a Bray Wyatt Tribute

AEW's All In pay-per-view takes place inside London's Wembley Stadium. The event's two-hour kickoff show, dubbed Zero Hour, began with Renee Paquette giving a special tribute to Windham Rotunda, better known in the wrestling world as Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion tragically passed away at the age of 36 earlier this week and the wrestling world has been mourning his passing ever since. Paquette read a portion of a Twitter post Wyatt wrote while he was a free agent in between his WWE runs that explained his love for pro wrestling.

"To quote Windham Rotunda, 'Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny,'" Paquette read as she kicked off the show.

The rest of Wyatt's message read, "Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

AEW All In 2023 Card

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

(Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

AEW All Out Card 2023 (So Far)