AEW's House of Black Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt at All In

The tragic death of Bray Wyatt was on the minds of many this week, with so many in the wrestling world sharing tributes and memories they shared with Wyatt on social media all week and weekend long. AEW also paid tribute to the passing of Bray Wyatt on social media, but those who tuned into All In today also saw a tribute from the House of Black. Their entire entrance was themed after Wyatt's fireflies, and then as they walked out to the ring they lifted a lantern and left it on the ramp. It was a fantastic tribute to the beloved superstar, and you can watch it all in the video below.

There were so many tributes from the wrestling world this week, which came in from all companies, co-workers, and fans alike. AEW, Impact Wrestling, and WWE all paid tribute to Wyatt, as did the people who had a chance to work alongside him throughout his career. That included Alexa Bliss, who worked with Wyatt extensively during their storyline together. Bliss shared a touching tribute to Wyatt on social media, which you can find below.

"Before tonight's episode of SmackDown, I just wanted to come on here and say a few words. I was planning on attending tonight's SmackDown, but unfortunately with the last-minute flight options, it wasn't really possible to get me there in time before the show ended. So I wanted to come on here and just talk about Windham a little bit and what tonight means. First I wanted to say I'm sending out so much love and thoughts to Windham's entire family. We are all here for you and we are so sorry for your loss. I know tonight's SmackDown is going to be a celebration of Windham and the Bray Wyatt character and everything Windham has done in his life and career in WWE, so I'm gonna try to keep this as positive as I can," Bliss said.

"Windham is an incredible person who we have all loved for years, and he is just so friendly and lights up a room, and is so creative. He's a creative genius who brought us all the amazing gift of Bray Wyatt for the last so many years," Bliss said. "And I think the character Bray Wyatt that Windham has given us has been incredible and has been so fascinating to see and has brought us all so much joy to watch."

"Working with Windham was just so... it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really expanded my creativity and being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor, and I still say to this day was the most fun I've ever had in my entire career in WWE," Bliss said. "And I am so thankful that he allowed me and trusted me to come in and be a small part of his vision and his creativity."

"And unfortunately now there is a huge void in our world and the WWE Universe that no one will ever be able to fill, because Windham was so special. And everything he brought to us was so special, and I think we should all be so grateful for that," Bliss said. "His creative genius of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House has really opened up all of our minds and opened our eyes to a whole other world in our industry that none of us could have ever thought imaginable."

"And I just wanted to say, Windham, you've brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who've loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey, and just see your creative genius unfold," Bliss said. "We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies, and we all love you Windham."

You can find the results for All In below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Adam Cole (C) def. Aussie Open

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Saraya (C) def. Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) def. Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita def. The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

