Becky Lynch Continues to Push for a Singles Match With Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch made history back at WrestleMania 35 when she pinned Ronda Rousey to become both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion in the show’s main event. The victory was a monumental moment for “The Man” and capped off her meteoric rise to the top of WWE’s pecking order, but even half a year later she still feels like things haven’t been settled between herself and the UFC Hall of Famer. On two occasions a Lynch vs. Rousey one-on-one match was scheduled for pay-per-view, but both times other things wound up getting in the way. The two were supposed to battle in a Champion vs. Champion match at the 2018 Survivor Series but Lynch’s facial injury caused it to be scrapped. Then Lynch challenged Rousey for her Raw Women’s Championship the night after winning the Royal Rumble, only for the McMahon family to get Charlotte Flair involved as a third competitor.

And yet even though Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania, Lynch is still holding out for another match.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done,” Lynch said in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. “The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”

In the months since Rousey’s departure Lynch has feuded with the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks, all while still holding the championship she took away from Rousey. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion stated in interviews shortly after WrestleMania that she was looking to start a family with Travis Browne.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said in a video on her personal YouTube channel. “I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

And yet in the months since then the couple has yet to announce a pregnancy. Triple H gave fans hope that Rousey would be back with the company sooner rather than later during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.