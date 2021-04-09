WWE: New Report Reveals Becky Lynch Return May Include Bayley and WrestleMania

✖

There have been several rumors regarding Becky Lynch's WWE return, and while many of those don't involve her in-ring return, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter might reveal how she will return to WWE television. One of the more mysterious absences on the WrestleMania 37 card centers around Bayley, who as of yet still has no match or even a segment. According to Dave Meltzer, the plan for Bayley was at some point to do a Ding Dong, Hello! segment during WrestleMania weekend and that segment's guest would be none other than Becky Lynch.

The plan had Lynch making her return by "driving a big truck in", and it seems this could end up being set up on tonight's SmackDown, the last pre-taped show before WrestleMania.

"That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP," Meltzer wrote.

Bayley hasn't had a match since February, and after such a banner year it is incredibly shocking that she isn't on the WrestleMania card. Being involved in Lynch's television return would be a great way to include her in the event is something that fans will be buzzing about, though it is still odd that she isn't in any sort of match.

As for Lynch's full-time return, it was recently sad that could be returning in the near future, but that could be a matter of weeks to a few months, so we'll just have to wait and see. Whenever she comes back though, she will instantly shake up the Women's Division on whichever show she returns to, and we're here for all of it.

Here's the full WrestleMania 37 card.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

