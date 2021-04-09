WWE: New Report Reveals Becky Lynch Return May Include Bayley and WrestleMania
There have been several rumors regarding Becky Lynch's WWE return, and while many of those don't involve her in-ring return, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter might reveal how she will return to WWE television. One of the more mysterious absences on the WrestleMania 37 card centers around Bayley, who as of yet still has no match or even a segment. According to Dave Meltzer, the plan for Bayley was at some point to do a Ding Dong, Hello! segment during WrestleMania weekend and that segment's guest would be none other than Becky Lynch.
The plan had Lynch making her return by "driving a big truck in", and it seems this could end up being set up on tonight's SmackDown, the last pre-taped show before WrestleMania.
"That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP," Meltzer wrote.
Bayley hasn't had a match since February, and after such a banner year it is incredibly shocking that she isn't on the WrestleMania card. Being involved in Lynch's television return would be a great way to include her in the event is something that fans will be buzzing about, though it is still odd that she isn't in any sort of match.
As for Lynch's full-time return, it was recently sad that could be returning in the near future, but that could be a matter of weeks to a few months, so we'll just have to wait and see. Whenever she comes back though, she will instantly shake up the Women's Division on whichever show she returns to, and we're here for all of it.
Here's the full WrestleMania 37 card.
Night 1:
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Seith Rollins vs Cesaro
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos
Night 2:
Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge
Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley0comments
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
