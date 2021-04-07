When Are Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey Returning to WWE Television?

✖

Both Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been absent from WWE television for quite some time, and in a new interview with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd this week WWE president Nick Khan was asked about the status of the pair. Rousey hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 35 back in 2019 and initially stated she wanted to start a family with her husband Travis Browne. But no pregnancy announcement was ever made, and Rousey has been undergoing pro wrestling training for some time.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch had to depart from WWE television last May when she revealed she was pregnant with her first child. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux back in November. Other than a tease that she was backstage at the Royal Rumble in January, Lynch has been silent about her return.

"Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future," Khan said (h/t Fightful).

If and when Rousey does return she'll most likely be a heel, if her comments about WWE fans from last year are anything to go off of.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

The top women's matches for this year's WrestleMania will see Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.