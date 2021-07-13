Photo: Becky Lynch Looks Ripped Ahead of WWE Return

✖

Becky Lynch hasn't been on WWE television since announcing her pregnancy last May. But if her recent Instagram photos are any indication, "The Man" is in the best shape of her life as her rumored upcoming returns draws closer. Shortly after Lynch announced she and Seth Rollins were expecting their first child, the former Women's Champion confirmed with ESPN that she has every intention of returning to WWE full-time. She and Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December, and in the months since then she's teased popping up in the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania 37.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said at the time "That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

While Lynch's exact return date is still unknown, it could come as early as this Friday as WWE is returning to the road with a 25-city tour beginning with this week's Friday Night SmackDown in Houston. It would also make sense for Lynch to be back soon as WWE is trying to push this year's SummerSlam in Las Vegas as the biggest wrestling event of 2021.

But before WWE can get to that, they still have the Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for this Sunday. Check out the updated lineup below: