Big E Starts Trending After WWE Released Aleister Black

WWE released six wrestlers on Wednesday morning, including Friday Night SmackDown's Aleister Black. His departure was one of the biggest surprises, given that he had just returned to WWE programming after a prolonged hiatus followed by several vignettes teasing a new character. He cost Big E the Intercontinental Championship on the May 21 episode of SmackDown and confirmed in a Twitch stream on Wednesday afternoon that the pair were supposed to begin their feud on this week's episode. E's name even started trending on Twitter as fans were frustrated that the feud would no longer be happening. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.

