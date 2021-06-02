Big E Starts Trending After WWE Released Aleister Black
WWE released six wrestlers on Wednesday morning, including Friday Night SmackDown's Aleister Black. His departure was one of the biggest surprises, given that he had just returned to WWE programming after a prolonged hiatus followed by several vignettes teasing a new character. He cost Big E the Intercontinental Championship on the May 21 episode of SmackDown and confirmed in a Twitch stream on Wednesday afternoon that the pair were supposed to begin their feud on this week's episode. E's name even started trending on Twitter as fans were frustrated that the feud would no longer be happening. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
With Black gone from the company, where do you think Big E goes from here? Let us know in the comments below!
To Hell With it
they produced like 4 vignettes that included ANIMATION for aleister black, had him debut and attack big e, and then said "nah fuck it". fuckin weirdos man i swear. https://t.co/TAMRIyxlLh— BossMoz (@BossMoz) June 2, 2021
Sad
So much for Aleister Black vs Big E at Hell In A Cell pic.twitter.com/LoJcdf71RC— Rafa Castro (@DrRafaCastro) June 2, 2021
Spur of the Moment
They literally just shot the Aleister Black vs Big E angle, so that tells you at least in his case this was not thought about for any length of time.— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 2, 2021
Nothing
Aleister Black just came back after months off TV
About to start a rivalry with Big E
All of this shit was for nothing pic.twitter.com/Uiklf45IJx— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 2, 2021
A Classic
My favorite WWE Storyline is the one where Aleister Black told a bunch of children's stories, emerged from fog to kick Big E in the face, and then disappeared into the void— nL Big Dog Jericho 🐶 (@BigJerichool222) June 2, 2021
The Return of Tommy End
He’s just about to start of feud with big e and they released.
WWE doesn’t deserve Tommy end. pic.twitter.com/UCGkYY1z7x— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 2, 2021
Dropping the Ball
Only WWE could put all that effort into heavily produced return promo segments for Aleister Black as well as have him begin a feud with Big E, only to then release him days later.— Joshua Crisp (@IAmJoshua_) June 2, 2021
Vince dropped the ball with him big time. #WWEReleases 🤔🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/XDuIFQej29