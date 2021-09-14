The Pro Wrestling World Celebrates Big E’s WWE Championship Victory

Big E won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on this week’s Monday Night Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. E is now the second member of The New Day to capture WWE’s most prestigious championship, and the victory comes nearly a full year after he was separated from the rest of the team via the 2020 WWE Draft. The win not only gives E the first world championship reign of his promising career, but it reunites him with Kingston and Xavier Woods on the Raw roster.

Fans and wrestlers alike were overjoyed by E’s victory, and you can see some of the best reactions in the list below! Are you hyped to see E finally become world champion? Let us know in the comments below!

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1437612220171567104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Full Clip

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1437612522606145547?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Then, Now and Hopefully Forever

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1437614388001792005?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rest In Power, Brodie

https://twitter.com/AliWWE/status/1437618823750901766?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Happening!

https://twitter.com/BLACKXMASS_/status/1437614652322500616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

GOAT Status

https://twitter.com/TheAShowRNC/status/1437613542367244290?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well Deserved

https://twitter.com/ItzPHSavageWolf/status/1437615369494175746?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Genuine Joy

https://twitter.com/JustTalkWrestle/status/1437612703749705730?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

From The Crowd

https://twitter.com/JustinBarrasso/status/1437613224640323589?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/TeddiTurnbuckle/status/1437613511748857859?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Years of Hard Work

https://twitter.com/TheWrestleViews/status/1437612509096206340?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Cash Said!