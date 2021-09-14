Big E Cashes In Money in the Bank, Wins WWE Championship on WWE Raw

Big E became WWE Champion for the first time in his career on this week’s Monday Night Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank. Lashley had already successfully defended his title against Randy Orton moments before, giving the New Day member the perfect opening to capitalize on the “All Mighty.” The Lashley/Orton match was originally supposed to take place at Extreme Rules, but WWE bumped the match up to this week’s Raw instead (it was explained early in the show that Orton was the one who convinced WWE officials to move the match, citing the influence he has backstage). E then took to Twitter early Monday afternoon and confirmed that he intended on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Orton, Lashley and E all came face-to-face at the start of the show, which was followed by E antagonizing both men backstage throughout the show.

Orton attempted an RKO late in the match, only for Lashley to cut him in half with a Spear for a long two count. “The All Mighty” then attempted The Hurt Lock, but Orton escaped and nailed the RKO. However, before “The Viper” could make the cover Porter assisted Lashley in reaching the ropes, prompting Orton to RKO him too. Lashley nailed a second Spear as Orton reentered the ring and scored the pin.

Lashley then decided to attack both Orton and Riddle outside the ring, eventually driving the 14-time world champion through the commentary table with a Spinebuster. Unfortunately for the champ, he seemingly hurt his knee while delivering the move and limped his way into the ring just as E’s music hit.

The match officially started after a commercial break. Lashley nailed a Spear but was only able to get a two-count. E then hit Big Ending, pinned Lashley and celebrated in the ring with the rest of The New Day.

Check out the updated lineup for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view below. The event takes place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 26: