Wrestling Legend Bobby Eaton Dead at 62

WCW legend Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by his sister Deborah via her Facebook page. She wrote, "I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him, Please say a prayer for my Niece Taryn she found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a month ago." Eaton was hospitalized late last month after suffering a bad fall.

Debuting in 1976 at just 17 years old, Eaton established himself as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time as one half of The Midnight Express. His career took him to such promotions as NWA Mid-America, Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett promotions, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. He won tag team championship gold in WCW on three separate occasions with Dennis Condrey, Stan Lane and Arn Anderson. His partnership with Condrey also brought him success in Mid-South, NWA Bluegrass, NWA Rocky Top and World Class.

Eaton and Condrey's most famous feud came against The Rock N Roll Express, and the two teams would feud again in 2011. Eaton's final match came in March 2016.

