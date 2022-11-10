WWE: Bobby Lashley Pitches a Violent Idea for His Third Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar each have one pinfall win over the other but "The All Mighty" is chomping at the bit to get one more match with "The Beast." Lashley utterly dominated the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in their latest match at Crown Jewel, but Lesnar escaped with a win when he managed to get Lashley on his back while still trapped in The Hurt Lock. Enraged by the quick loss, Lashley put the hold back on Lesnar and didn't let go until the big man collapsed. He has since repeatedly talked about how a third match needs to happen.

He echoed that sentiment when he appeared on The Bump this week, but made it clear that he doesn't want the match in a wrestling ring or even inside an octagon. Instead, he wants the fight in the streets.

"Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time, and I think the wins and losses, that is important," Lashley said (h/t Fightful). "But how I look at it, I have one and he has one. In a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one and then said that I had 2-0 and then kind of sent him on his way. But you never know when Brock's gonna come back. So right now, it's even. It's fifty-fifty. How I look at it is, I pinned him once, and I beat up him the second time. So as far as I'm concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as the records, we're one and one. So guess that trilogy is something that we need to have, and then we can do that at 'Mania. We can do that at any one of these pay-per-views coming up. I'm ready, man. I'm here every week. We're kind of Brock's time with that, so until Brock decides to come out from his little hiding spot wherever he lives or wherever he stays, we can have that their match. But from now til then, I'm just gonna keep nesting people up and sending little statements and messages out to him to let him know that when he comes back, it's just gonna be a different character. He's gonna get what we got at Crown Jewel and probably worse."

"He's making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level," he continued. "That's why, at Crown Jewel, I didn't care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass, and I wanted to let him know that I don't appreciate what he's been doing this entire time, that he's been making it personal. If you make it personal, it's a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don't even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let's beat each other down and see who doesn't get up afterwards. I mean, I don't know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I'm okay with it. I'm okay with fighting any way."

The tiebreaking match between the two was reportedly originally planned for the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day, but that show has since been scrapped. When do you think the match should happen? Let us know down in the comments!