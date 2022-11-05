Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.

Lashley mounted a comeback and got the Hurt Lock applied. Lesnar eventually kicked off the second turnbuckle, resulting in both men landing on their back. Lashley kept the hold locked in, but the referee counted the pinfall for Lesnar. Enraged by what happened, Lashley locked Lesnar back in The Hurt Lock and held on until Lesnar crumbled.

The long-awaited rivalry between the two powerhouses had its first match at the Royal Rumble back in January, with Lashley winning thanks to heavy interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Lesnar returned to Raw last month and got revenge on Lashley by injuring his arm via kimura, eventually costing him his United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Part 3

Lashley spoke with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri earlier this week and began hyping up a potential third match with "The Beast." Lashley explained, "You know what, the way that I look at it, because there was so much actual lead-up, because there's been years and years and years of lead-up, because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're gonna see each other. I think, until the end of my career [or] the end of his career, there's always gonna be Bobby and Brock. Because right now I look at the score, it's one for me, zero for him. So if it's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's gonna be coming back for another one. He's gotta avenge his losses. So I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time, because there wasn't that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time, there's gonna be a lot more hype, and I think that it's not gonna be the last time. I think there's so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think that this feud is gonna be a feud that's gonna keep going, and it's gonna keep looking different, and there's gonna be a lot more involved with it.

"This time, I think this might be a time where I can finally put him away, but I don't think Brock's the type of person that's just gonna let somebody beat him two times in a row and then not even come to avenge that. So I like it, and I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn't care. Brock wants to fight, Brock wants to hurt, and since he wants to, then he's gotta come with it," he added.