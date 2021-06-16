Report: WWE Booking Changes Coming Once Live Crowds Are Back

✖

WWE fans have been vocal on social media about how the booking of WWE's main roster — particularly Monday Night Raw — has been in somewhat of a holding pattern ever since WrestleMania 37. Matches are being done over and over on television, there hasn't been much change in the main title feuds (case and point, Drew McIntyre getting yet another crack at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship this Sunday) and there has been an overall feeling of staleness. But reports dropped this week indicating that will be changing soon.

It started when The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarain tweeted on Tuesday, "Hearing about a lot of exciting stuff on the WWE side of Pro Wrestling. Too early to post anything but honestly I am very hopeful we will see a quality turnaround by the end of the year. I hate being vague. I generally don't post things like this but Im very hopeful right now."

Hearing about a lot of exciting stuff on the WWE side of Pro Wrestling. Too early to post anything but honestly I am very hopeful we will see a quality turnaround by the end of the year. I hate being vague. I generally don't post things like this but Im very hopeful right now. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 15, 2021

He then responded to a comment by writing, "Cena and Brock are not the only things they have coming up. WWE and their Content partners know returning to a live audience is a huge opportunity to get the train back on the tracks."

WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis then followed up that with a report on Wednesday — "WrestlingNews.co reached out to a couple of people in WWE to see if anyone has heard anything and the people we spoke with are unaware of changes coming but we were told that Vince McMahon is definitely aware that the product is stale and the feeling among people in management has been that the "good stuff" in regards to creative is being saved for the live crowds."

WWE's return to the road begins on July 16 with a 25-city tour spanning across the United States. It will begin in Houston and continue up through SummerSlam on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Reports of WWE wanting that show to be "this year's WrestleMania" started appearing last week with Roman Reigns versus a returning John Cena as the show's headliner.

Do you think real change is on the way in WWE? Let us know in the comments below! WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Hell in a Cell event, and you can see the full card below: